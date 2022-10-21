Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renew their wedding vows on 10-year anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renewed their wedding vows on their 10-year anniversary.

The actress shared the news via her Instagram story.

Sharing a photo from her Instagram grid earlier this year, Jessica wrote: “From our vow renewal this summer – in Italy where it all went down and in @giambattistavalliparis again!) 🤍”

Jessica and Justin tied-the-knot in Puglia, Italy on October 19, 2012.

On Thursday, the actress shared a carousel of photos, paying tribute to her husband on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

She wrote: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Justin followed suit and shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram as well.

He wrote: “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

The couple share two sons – Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

