Justin Hartley ‘throws shade’ at ex-wife Chrishell Stause as he opens up about marriage to Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley appears to have thrown shade at his ex-wife Chrishell Stause in a new interview.

The actor confirmed his romance with the Selling Sunset in January 2014, and the couple got engaged two years later.

They tied the knot on October 30, 2017 – but just two years later Justin filed for divorce in November 2019, which completely “blindsided” Chrishell.

Chrishell opened up about her divorce on the third season of Selling Sunset to her co-star Mary Fitzgerald, revealing Justin told her he had filed for divorce via text message.

“He texted me that we were filed,” she said. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

Just months after Chrishell finalised her divorce from Justin, the actor married his former Young And The Restless co-star Sofia Pernas after a whirlwind romance.

In a new interview with Haute Living, Justin opened up about his marriage to Sofia, and said marriage is easy when you don’t have to “force” things.

“It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much.”

“Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind.”

“It’s not a codependency; I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful,” Justin continued, adding that “everything is easier with her in my life.”

“I learn from her. She speaks five languages. She’s brilliant, she’s incredible, she’s fun to look at. Everything about her is amazing — she’s just hilarious. She inspires me to want to be a better man.” “I want to rise to the occasion because she’s so great. She does make me want to be a better person, and [this kind of love] certainly does complete me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) Chrishell, who recently split from her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, said in the new season of the hit Netflix show: “My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out.” “I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure.” All four seasons of Selling Sunset are available to watch on Netflix now.