Justin Bieber postpones his Justice world tour due to mystery illness

Justin Bieber has had to postpone his Justice world tour due to mystery illness.

The 28-year-old kicked off his world tour in Mexico last month, but his next few shows have had to be cancelled due to a “non-Covid related illness,” which he says is “getting worse”.

The Canadian native was due to perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, but had to inform his fans via his Instagram Story that the concert has been cancelled.

Taking to the social media platform to share the disappointing news, Justin wrote: “Can’t believe I’m saying this, I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.”

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.”

The news of the Sorry singers mystery illness comes after his wife Hailey Bieber shared a TikTok video in which she confessed she was “feeling just a little bit overwhelmed” and “tired” over the weekend.

She said: “I’m trying to get my body moving and trying to work out and stay on a routine.”

The model added: “And I just found it more hard today than usual. And I guess my reason [for] sharing that is that I know there’s a lot of other people that probably feel that way.”

“And I know it always makes me feel better to be able to connect with people on these feelings.”

“So I just wanted to share that and say that you’re not alone. There’s always going to be people that are going through similar things that you’re feeling. And I’m just sending a lot of love to anybody who sees this video today.”

Justin is scheduled to play at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 28th 2023 and March 2nd 2023.