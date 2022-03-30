Julia Fox becomes a viral meme AGAIN after hilarious Oscars interview

Julia Fox has become a viral meme again after her hilarious Oscars interview.

The 32-year-old recently went viral on TikTok after appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed her whirlwind romance with Kanye West.

The podcast’s host Alexandra Cooper asked the actress did she consider herself Ye’s muse, to which Julia replied: “Yeah, a little maybe. I think so… I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems. Do you know what I mean? Like things like that.”

Her pronunciation of Uncut Gems (Uncuh Jahmz) went viral, with many TikTok users poking fun at the star by reenacting the interview on the app.

Julia has now gone viral once again for her pronunciation, after she spoke about her upcoming book at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

She said: “I don’t wanna give too much of it away because I am very superstitious. I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished. But it is a masterpiece… If I do say so myself.”

I’ve watched this clip of Julia Fox talking about her book at least 20 times and I can’t stop 😭 pic.twitter.com/H1tyd6TyJ7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 29, 2022

One fan tweeted: “i only watched julia fox content from the oscar’s. do not care for anything else, she’s hilarious.”

Another wrote: “I think I’m really starting to like Julia Fox and I’m rooting for her because I simply cannot take her seriously, like bless you girl you’re so funny you write that masterpiece.”

A third tweeted: “Julia fox is sos funny bro, like everything she says and the way she says it while not trying to be funny is very funny.”