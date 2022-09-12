Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are married!

The Safe Haven actor, 49, and the former Miss World America, 28, tied the knot in Audra’s native North Dakota on Saturday.

In photos published by Page Six, the newlyweds were spotted in a vintage red Cadillac convertible in their wedding attire.

Josh Duhamel marries Audra Mari in North Dakota https://t.co/48Z3ozqPcS pic.twitter.com/dq35bx1pm0 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 11, 2022

The couple then stopped by a bar called Duffy’s Tavern to celebrate the occasion by sharing a few drinks with friends.

Josh announced his engagement to Audra via Instagram back in January.

The Life As We Know It star shared a snap of himself holding a crumpled piece of paper that read: “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”

He captioned the post: “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.”

A host of stars took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple, including Josh’s ex-wife Fergie, who wrote: “Congrats!!!💚💚💚💚💚💚”

Fergie and Josh, who share a 8-year-old son named Axl Jack Duhamel, announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Josh confirmed his romance with Audra in October 2019 following months of speculation, when they were photographed kissing at an airport in Toronto.

One month later, he and Fergie finalized their divorce.