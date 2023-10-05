Josh Duhamel finally reveals the REAL reason why he split from Fergie

Josh Duhamel has finally revealed the real reason why he split from Fergie.

The former couple, who welcomed son Axl in 2013, split in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

In a new In Depth With Graham Bensinger interview, the actor explained why he and Fergie decided to end their marriage.

The 50-year-old confessed: “I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests.

“I made peace with that part of my life. She and I have a great relationship. Both raising that boy together. There wasn’t anything wrong with it. We had a great time.”

Josh also admitted his desire to move back to North Dakota, where he’s from, was one of their differences.

“The older I got, the more I wanted to come out [to North Dakota]. This is not for her. But I’ve got no hard feelings…I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human. I really am,” he said.

Josh has shunned the Hollywood lifestyle in recent years, taking up residence at a lakeside cabin in Minnesota with his pregnant wife Audra Mari.

“I’m just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets,” he explained. “Doing all the Hollywood stuff. Hollywood and L.A. and that whole lifestyle can suck the soul out of you if you’re not careful.

“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it. It was a lot. I just missed the simplicity of who I really am, you know?”

“It just took me a long time to really feel like I belong, like I fit in. Having this place out here really allows me to get back to that kid that fell in love with nature, fell in love with the outdoors and being creative and just being active.

“That’s why Audra’s so great for me. We’re both hardcore North Dakotans…We both love lake life. We both love family. We both love kids.”

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in an Instagram post last month.

At the time, Fergie showed her support for her ex-husband and his new wife by commenting: “I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”