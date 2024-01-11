John Krasinski and Emily Blunt divorce rumours branded ‘ridiculous’ following viral Golden Globes video

A video of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes went viral for all the wrong reasons this week.

Fans of the couple were sent into a frenzy as John appeared to whisper to his wife Emily “I can’t wait for a divorce” whilst they were on the red carpet.

However, it’s since been confirmed that John said nothing of the sort, and the Hollywood stars think the divorce rumours are “funny” and “ridiculous”.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on divorce rumors over a viral TikTok from the Golden Globes: “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/uBYG686CnF — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 10, 2024

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that the couple are “absolutely not talking about divorce.”

Adding that there are “no issues” between the pair, the insider added: “They think the rumours are funny and ridiculous.”

An expert lipreader from the Daily Mail has since deciphered what the couple were actually speaking about.

Jeremy Freeman, the newspaper’s expert lipreader, has claimed that John was actually talking about the photographers “waiting for them”.

He explained that Emily turned to her husband and said, “It’s a bit chilly John right,” to which he laughed and responded: “They’re waiting for us.”

The actress finally added, “Yeah,” and John asked someone off-camera: “You alright?”

The forensic lip reader confirmed to the that divorce wasn’t mentioned by the actor.

The incident divided fans online as both sides were convinced they were right.

One user on TikTok commented on the video and said: “I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce.”

However, another fan came to the couple’s defence and said that John was more likely to have been remarking on the chilly weather and said: “I can’t wait to get indoors.”

Excellent! They’re a beautiful couple. Just like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! Leave them be! https://t.co/ThPWjOGzp7 — The Invisible Man (@kennethkwr4) January 10, 2024

Another fan defended their relationship on social media platform X and wrote: “Excellent! They’re a beautiful couple. Just like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! Leave them be!”

The pair are one of Hollywood’s longest-standing couples, as they’re celebrating 16 years together this year.

The couple first met in 2008 and tied the knot two years later in 2010.

The actors share two daughters – Hazel, 10 and Violet, 8.