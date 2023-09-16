Joe Manganiello ‘casually dating’ actress – following Sofia Vergara split

Joe Manganiello is reportedly casually dating actress Caitlin O’Connor.

According to TMZ, the actor, 46, is getting to know the 33-year-old – but they aren’t official.

The pair are said to have met last month during a screening event for the second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

TMZ reported Joe and Caitlin bonded over being from the greater Pittsburgh area and got into a jacuzzi together amongst friends at a party.

Earlier this week, the pair were papped walking side-by-side as they exited a California gym together.

It comes just two months after Joe’s split from Sofia Vergara.

The former couple confirmed they had parted ways on July 17, after seven years of marriage.

In a statement shared with Page Six, the actors said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

At the time of their split announcement, a source told People magazine: “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”

A second source added: “I have never seen two people so in love, so passionate and so happy. They were always, laughing, lovey-dovey and really happy.”

“They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger. They had differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress.”

The insider also claimed Sofia always had reservations about marrying a fellow actor, saying: “Sofía is a smart and hardworking girl who thinks of everything that could go wrong before it actually does.”

“Joe is pretty low key and for years this suited both of them. This has been chipping away for a while.”

A source has since told Page Six that the reason Joe chose to end his seven-year marriage to Sofia was because they disagreed on the topic of children.

An insider close to the 46-year-old claimed he always wanted to be a dad, and that those feelings have only intensified in recent years.

It’s unknown what Sofia’s stance on the topic was when she and Joe tied the knot back in November 2015, but it’s been reported that she may have been open to it at the time.

Sofia is already mom to 31-year-old son Manolo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.

The actress was also entangled into a lengthy court battle over custody of two frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments with her then-fiancé Nick Loeb, who was looking to bring them to term.

In July, Joe officially filed for divorce from Sofia citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.