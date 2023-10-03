Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson split after four years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have split, after four years of marriage.

The actress, 37, filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek star, 45, in Los Angeles Superior Court this week – citing “irreconcilable differences: as the reason for the split.

The former couple tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their first child together in April 2020.

A source has told PEOPLE that Jodie is requesting 50/50 custody of their daughter.

Jodie and Joshua met for the first time at Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018, and the pair got married the following December.

They recently stepped out together for a J. Crew event, walking the red carpet for New York Fashion Week.

