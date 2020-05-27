Jimmy Fallon apologises for 2000 blackface skit

The skit was shown on Saturday Night Live

Jimmy Fallon has apologised for wearing blackface in a Saturday Night Live skit from 2000.

The 20-year-old clip went viral earlier this week – which led to calls for Jimmy to be sacked from his NBC chat show.

Responding to the backlash in a statement on social media, Jimmy said there was “no excuse” for his actions, and thanked the public for holding him “accountable”.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” he tweeted. “There is no excuse for this.”

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In the skit, the 45-year-old wore blackface to impersonate fellow SNL cast member, Chris Rock, in a gag about crack cocaine.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.