"You make me so proud every single day..."

Katie Price posts heartfelt tribute to son Harvey on his 18th birthday

Katie Price has shared a heartfelt tribute to her son Harvey on his 18th birthday.

The 42-year-old shared some nostalgic photos of her eldest son over the years, and expressed how proud she is of Harvey, who suffers from Prader Willis Syndrome.

“Happy Birthday to my Harvey Price. What a journey the last 18 years have been,” she started the post.

⁣”You’ve defied all the odds and proven that you will not let your disabilities stop you.”

“They said you’d never be able to read, but you love reading to your younger brothers and sisters,” she continued.

“Your talent has no boundaries with your artwork on public display at Gatwick airport, designed your own greeting cards for Anna Kennedy Online and raising funds for the NHS by designing your own T-shirt.”

“You light up a room with your unique humour and you have everybody in stitches.⁣ You keep me entertained with your diverse taste in music and keyboard skills, from Beethoven to Queen.⁣”

“Harvey Price, you make me so proud every single day,” she added.

Katie shares Harvey with former Manchester United footballer, Dwight Yorke.

The former glamour model also shares son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, with her first husband Peter Andre, and shares six-year-old Jett and five-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.