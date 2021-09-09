Jessica Chastain reacts to viral red carpet moment between her and Oscar Isaac

People are obsessing over a video of them at the Venice Film Festival

Jessica Chastain reacts to viral red carpet moment between her and Oscar...

Jessica Chastain has reacted to that viral red carpet moment between her and Oscar Isaac at the Venice Film Festival.

The Hollywood stars were promoting their HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage, when Oscar leaned in to kiss Jessica’s arm on the red carpet.

A slow motion clip of the moment has since gone viral on social media, as fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between them.

God bless the person who decided to slo-mo this video of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in Venice. The tender arm stroke, eyebrow raise… they are giving us the red carpet chemistry that we didn’t even realise we needed pic.twitter.com/lFEu9mTc1B — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) September 5, 2021

During an appearance on the Today show, Jessica was asked about the internet’s obsession with the clip of her and Oscar on the red carpet.

The 44-year-old laughed, and said: “Let me just say, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion.”

“I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug,” she explained.

“So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it. Look, he’s smiling there! All the photographers started laughing, and were like, ‘What just happened?'”

Jessica joked: “We have all been locked in our houses for so long. When this video went viral, I was like, people just need to see people touch and hold each other.”

The Molly’s Game star explained that her and Oscar have been friends for years, since they both attended Juilliard, a prestigious performing arts school, together.

“We went to college together, so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives and we know so much about each other,” she said.

Jessica also quickly clarified that they’re both happily married to other people.

The actress’ husband is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and Oscar has been married to screenwriter Elvira Lind since 2017.