Jeremy Renner reveals new details about horror snow plow incident in tell-all interview

Jeremy Renner has revealed new details about about his horror snow plow accident in a tell-all interview.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was critically injured after he was run over by a seven-tonne snow plow on Sunday, January 1.

The 51-year-old suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, and underwent surgery on January 2 after being airlifted to hospital.

Jeremy had been trying to stop the snow plow from sliding and hitting his nephew at the time of the incident.

In a new interview with Diane Sawyer, the Hawkeye actor admitted he had been a “dummy” for stepping outside the vehicle while it was in operation, adding: “It was my mistake, and I paid for it.”

Asked if he remembers the pain of the incident, Jeremy said: “Oh yeah, I was awake through every moment.”

“It’s exactly like you imagined it would feel… It’s hard to imagine what that feels like… It felt like someone took the wind out of you.”

“Too many things are going on [in] the body to feel,” Jeremy continued. “Pain is everything – it’s like if your soul could feel pain.”

“I said, ‘Oh, that [leg], that one’s really messed up… that leg’s [going to] be a problem.”

“[I’m thinking] ‘What’s my body [going to] look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?”

The actor later admitted: “Yeah, no regrets. I would do it again.”

“I refuse to have that be a trauma and it be a negative experience,” Jeremy continued. “That is a man I’m proud of because I wouldn’t let that happen to my nephew.

“So shift the narrative of being victimised or making a mistake or anything else. I refuse to be f**king haunted by that memory that way.”

The actor recalled having to use sign language to tell his family “I’m sorry” for causing “so much pain”.

“I did that to them, it’s my responsibility you know? I felt bad that my actions had caused so much pain.”

Jeremy continued: “This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them. What we just endured.”

“That’s real love. It’s suffering but that feeds the seeds of what love is.”

The actor recalled writing down his “last words” in the hospital, adding: “Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine… on drugs and painkillers. Just let me go now.”

Jeremy has since returned to his LA-based home to continue his recovery journey.