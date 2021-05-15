Jennifer Lopez ‘very excited’ about her reunion with Ben Affleck

Rumours are rife the former couple are back together

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “very excited” about her reunion with Ben Affleck.

The former couple recently enjoyed a week away together, sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

Jennifer and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

Following their trip to Montana earlier this month, a source has told PEOPLE: “[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day.”

“They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben.”

The insider also revealed J.Lo is busy working and “spending time with her kids in Miami”.

Jennifer and Ben’s reunion comes just weeks after the actress split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, after almost four years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.