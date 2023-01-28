Ad
Jay Leno suffers serious injuries in motorcycle accident just weeks after gasoline fire

Emma Costigan
Jay Leno has suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Just weeks prior, the TV presenter was left with major burns after a gasoline fire.

According to TMZ, a car in the garage at the 72-year-old’s LA home burst into flames, causing burns to his face.

