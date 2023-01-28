Jay Leno suffers serious injuries in motorcycle accident just weeks after gasoline fire

Jay Leno has suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Just weeks prior, the TV presenter was left with major burns after a gasoline fire.

According to TMZ, a car in the garage at the 72-year-old’s LA home burst into flames, causing burns to his face.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jay revealed that he’s now recovering from a motorcycle accident which left him with a number of broken bones.

The 72-year-old said he “got knocked off” his bike on January 17, telling the publication: “I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

“But I’m okay!,” he assured. “I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Jay revealed he was road testing his motorcycle when he noticed a smell of leaking gas and decided to pull over to investigate – which is when the incident occurred.