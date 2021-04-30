Jason Segel’s longterm girlfriend Alexis Mixter announces their split in heartbreaking statement

Jason Segel’s longterm girlfriend Alexis Mixter has announced their split in a heartbreaking statement.

The actor started dating the artist back in December 2013.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a sweet photo of them together, and wrote: “This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better.”

“The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I’ve never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much,” she continued.

“It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming.”

“Announcing a breakup on social media is a strange feeling. Some won’t understand why it is necessary and that’s okay. Having a public romantic relationship is not easy. Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn’t even exist.”

“We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way. My feelings while writing this are only ones of love and gratitude. Gratitude to the universe for putting this man in my life the way it did and then allowing us the grace to decide that what we had, could become more,” Alexis wrote.

“Because that is what our friendship feels like. More. More than either of us could have asked for in another person. This post is a tribute to love and friendship and those relationships that make life worth living. Thank you J for being my best friend.”

“The person who shares all my favorite jokes, sees who I really am and all I want to be, loves me unconditionally and makes me always strive to be bigger and better than I was yesterday.”

“I will never stop cheering you on with every cell of my body. I will never stop loving you unconditionally,” she added.

Friends shared their support for Alexis and Jason in the comment section, including Dawn O’Porter.

Dawn commented: “So many forever friends made out of this love that we all love.”

Filmmaker Charlie McDowell, who is engaged to actress Lily Collins, also wrote: “You are a special person. Both of you are lucky to have each other in your lives.”

