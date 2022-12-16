Jane Fonda shares incredible update on her cancer battle: ‘Best birthday present ever!’

Jane Fonda has revealed that her cancer is in remission.

The 84-year-old told fans that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September.

Just three months later, the legendary actress confirmed her cancer is in remission via a blog post on her website on Thursday, titled: “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!”

In the post, Jane wrote: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.”

The Hollywood star, who turns 85 next week, continued: “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

“I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Jane revealed in September that she had non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and had to undergo chemo for six months.

At the time, the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.”

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

“We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine,” Jane continued.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Jane continued: “We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”