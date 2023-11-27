Jamie Lynn Spears recalls terrifying moment her daughter almost died in freak accident

Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here tonight, as she recalled her daughter Maddie’s terrifying ATV accident.

Back in 2017, Jamie’s daughter Maddie, who was nine at the time, nearly drowned after the ATV she was riding flipped over into a pond.

Maddie was pulled to safety by Jamie Lynn and her partner Jamie Watson, and was quickly rushed to hospital.

In the days after she was hospitalised, the Spears family feared that Maddie had suffered serious brain damage – however, she made a miraculous recovery, and was taken off a ventilator just a few days later.

Speaking on I’m A Celeb on Monday night, Jamie Lynn opened up to her campmates about almost losing her daughter in the freak accident.

Jamie Lynn said: “I almost lost my oldest daughter… she drowned and we couldn’t save her. We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond. She was 8 or 9 or something like that.

“My father-in-law, my mother-in-law, me and my husband, we run to jump in to save her and you kind of in that moment you think, this is not real, she’s going to pop up, this isn’t real.”

“I could feel her arm, and I’m jerking it, I couldn’t get her up because it’s a pretty heavy machine. In that moment you think, you know logically she’s been under water too long… nobody can live if they’ve been under water this long. You logically are thinking these things,” she continued.

“Then you hear the sirens coming. Thank god my mother-in-law, first thing she did was call 911… she was caught in the safety netting. So when they got there, she was not alive. They took her from me and they incubated her.

“I was sitting on the rocks, I’d thrown up on myself, the adrenalin, then I heard her [my mother-in-law] call my mum and say, ‘Lynne, we’ve lost Maddie.’ Then the fire fighter came over 3 seconds later and was like, ‘We’ve got a pulse, we’ve got a pulse.’

“They airlifted her… she’s hooked up on life support, breathing machines and all that… they come in, a priest to read her her last rights, and when they did, her body physically sat up, her spirit responded to it for whatever reason…

“She got better and better every day and walked out of the hospital. This has no repercussions. So that’s when I became Catholic. For about five minutes I thought I’d lost my daughter and then I was given the miracle of having her back.

Jamie Lynn admitted: “My biggest fear was she was going to die thinking her momma wasn’t trying to save her.”