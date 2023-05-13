Jamie Foxx’s daughter issues update on his health after ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx’s daughter has issued an update on his health after he suffered a “medical complication”.

The 55-year-old was hospitalised with a medical emergency on April 11 while filming his upcoming Netflix film Back In Action.

Earlier this month, Jamie broke his silence after the incident, writing: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed 🙏🏿❤️🦊.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Corinne, 29, penned: “update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild.”

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday,” she said before thanking fans for their “prayers and support”.

Corinne’s statement came after false reports that Jamie’s family were “preparing for the worst” and that the actor was on “life support in [the] ICU”.

Although it has not yet been confirmed what medical issue Jamie suffered, a recent report claimed that he is “lucky to be alive”.

A source previously told RadarOnline: “Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!”

The insider added: “Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain leading to a stroke. Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn’t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”