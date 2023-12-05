Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization: ‘I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk’

Jamie Foxx has made his first public appearance since his hopsitalization earlier this year.

The 55-year-old was hospitalised with a medical emergency on April 11 while filming his upcoming Netflix film Back In Action.

At the time, his daughter Corinne said in a statement that he was “already on his way to recovery”, and she thanked fans for their prayers.

The Academy-Award winner stepped out at the Critics Choice Association Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements, where he accepted the Vanguard award.

The actor received a standing ovation while accepting the award and opened up about his recent health scare that left him unable to walk, only a few months prior.

An emotional Jamie said: “You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk.”

“I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there.”

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” the Django Unchained actor continued.

“I cherish every single minute now — it’s different.”

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

Jamie got candid about his medical issue and said: “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he admitted with tears in his eyes.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

At the time of the incident, a source told RadarOnline: “Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!”

The insider added: “Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain leading to a stroke. Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn’t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”

Jamie previously opened up about the ordeal in an Instagram post back in July.

In a heartfelt video, Jamie said: “First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed and sent me messages.”

View this post on Instagram



“I cannot even begin to tell you how far [the health problem] took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

“I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates but, to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

He added: “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying and cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

The comedian then thanked his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne, who he said had “saved” his life.