James Corden lands MAJOR job after leaving The Late Late Show

James Corden has landed a major job, just months after leaving The Late Late Show.

The US talk show, which ran for eight years, came to an end earlier this year when the dad-of-three decided to focus on his family.

The actor will now host radio show This Life of Mine, which will air on US-based SiriusXM.

The brand new interview series, which will air next year, will feature in-depth conversations with some of the “world’s biggest stars”.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, said: “James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

“With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business.”

“We’re so honoured to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio.”

James said: “I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM. Scott and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter.”

“It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

The 45-year-old hosted his final episode of The Late Late Show – with special guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, on Thursday, April 27.