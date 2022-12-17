James Corden holds back tears as he discusses his departure from The Late Late Show

James Corden held back tears as he discussed his imminent departure from The Late Late Show during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The talk show, which has been running for eight years, will come to an end next spring.

Speaking to host Jimmy about filming the final episode, James said: “My intention, which I think I’ll fail at dramatically, is to just not be crying for the entire hour, which I think I will be.”

“So I’m really going to try to keep it together. Our intention is to, you know, go out in the way that we came in and I will miss it hugely,” James continued.

The 44-year-old revealed his primary reason for leaving the show is because he and his wife Julia want their kids to know what it’s like to grow up in London.

The couple, who have been married for a decade, share three children – Max, 11, Carey, 8 and Charlotte, 5.

James previously spoke on The Jennifer Hudson Show about his decision to leave The Late Late Show, saying: “Yeah, we’re gonna end The Late Late Show. We’re gonna finish in the spring. I think we have, I don’t know, like 100 episodes left or something like that.”

“We’ll have done it for eight years, it will be 1200 shows. I feel very… look I know it’s the right thing to do. It was always meant to be… it was always meant to be an adventure and not a final destination.”

“My wife and I always said at the very start of it that we’d make a final decision when our eldest child Max finishes 6th grade as to whether we would go home or we would stay here.”

“I think going through covid as we all felt a hugely sort of isolating time and suddenly somebody’s saying to you that you can’t go and see those people who are back home, who are getting older.”

James continued: “It’s just about time really, about wanting to spend time with them that you can’t really get back after.”

“I’ll miss it. I’ll miss it every day. I will absolutely miss every single second of it and all the people that I work with, but it just feels like it’s probably time to go and put down some roots with our families.”

“We’re a long way from home here you know, that’s really all.”