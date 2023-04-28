Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk officially cancelled after five years

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has officially been cancelled.

The actress, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith had been at the helm of the online show for the past five years.

Confirming the show’s cancellation via Instagram, Jada penned: “We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

“We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

“We at Red Table are now in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

The online show has been the source of some major viral moments over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

In 2019, Jordyn Woods spoke to Jada about her side of the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

During her appearance on the show, Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn admitted to kissing the NBA player once at a house party, but insisted that nothing else happened between them.

At the time, Khloe famously accused her of “lying” during her interview, and slammed her for breaking up their family.