Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she ‘took control’ by paying for her own engagement ring after Will Smith proposal

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she chose and bought her own engagement ring the day after Will Smith proposed to her.

The actress opens up about her early years in her relationship with the Men In Black actor in her new memoir, ‘Worthy’.

In the book, Jada revealed she picked out and purchased her own ring from luxury jeweller Harry Winston after Will proposed in 1997.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

She writes: “By buying my own ring, I took some measure of control and sent the message to myself: All right, get with the program.”

“I had to move quickly to make it all real and concrete for my psyche. The ring was a statement that said to my fear: Get used to this now.”

This fear the actress is referring to is her “long-held belief that marriage wasn’t for me”.

Jada was pregnant with her and Will’s son Jaden when he proposed.

She explains that while she always wanted to be a mother, “I’d been in the world enough to know how husbands and wives take each other for granted — far more than loving and appreciating each other. I did not want that.”

“And I definitely wasn’t ready to make a lifelong commitment under a spiritual contract with God. This was a shoo-in to f**k up,” the 52-year-old writes in her memoir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Jada admits she “scared as hell” to accept Will’s proposal.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jada revealed she and Will are “still figuring out” their relationship – after secretly separating in 2016.

She said: “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

The mother-of-two added that the couple still have “deep love for each other”, and said that while they are no longer romantically together, no permanent decision has been made regarding the future of their marriage.

Will and Jada are parents to Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.

Will also shares a son named Trey, 30, with Sheree Zampino.