Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her family’s reaction to her bombshell memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her family’s reaction to her bombshell memoir ‘Worthy’.

The actress speaks candidly about her relationship with her estranged husband Will, who she married in 1997 and secretly split from seven years ago, in the book – which hit shelves on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old has since shared what her daughter Willow, 22, thought of her tell-all memoir.

She told InStyle: “Willow has read [it], she’s an avid reader, and she’s the next author in the family.”

Jada said her daughter “loved” the book before it “was even edited”.

She continued: “She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

As for her and Will’s sons? She said: “But the boys [Jaden and Trey], I just told them what was in it. They’ll read it eventually.”

The actress also sat down with Jay Shetty on his podcast ‘On Purpose’ on Monday, and the podcaster pulled out a letter written by her husband Will about the book.

He wrote: “I just turned the final page of Worthy. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken.”

“I was all over the place,” the Men In Black star admitted.

The Oscar winner referred to his estranged wife as “one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity”.

He continued: “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now.”

Will and Jada share two children together, Willow, 20 and Jaden, 25.

Will also shares a son, Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.