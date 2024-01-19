Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade ‘still going strong’ despite split reports

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are “still going strong” despite split reports.

Amid rumours of the couple’s break-up, it has now been reported that the pair never split.

Sources close to the famous duo have said that they are “still very much together and going strong.”

The source told The Messenger: “There was never a split. Jacob has been very busy with work commitments but they have managed to still spend time together in between and the relationship is going well.”

“Olivia is very understanding of his schedule and they make sure to have FaceTime dates when he is away,”

“They both enjoy keeping their relationship more private. Jacob likes keeping his work separate and you will most likely not see them together in a public forum.”

According to People Magazine, the couple have been spotted in New York City together ahead of Jacob’s Saturday Night Live performance this weekend.

The actor’s SNL debut was announced last month, and Saturday’s show marks the first episode of 2024.

The Australian’s career has gone from strength to strength in the last year as he starred in the hugely successful films Saltburn and Priscilla.

The Euphoria star was first linked to the model in December 2022, a month after he and Kaia Gerber split.

A source told PEOPLE magazine at the time: “Olivia and Jacob are casually dating.”

Olivia is the daughter of Full House actress Lori Loughlin who was involved in the college admissions scandal in 2019.

Both of Olivia’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli went to jail after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

Lori served less than two months in jail, and was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.