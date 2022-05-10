Jack Harlow reacts to that viral video of him and Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala

Jack Harlow has reacted to that viral video of him and Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala.

While our timelines were flooded with pictures of our favourite stars strutting their stuff on the red carpet last week, a hilarious moment between the rapper and the YouTube sensation caught everyone’s attention.

Emma was there on the night to interview celebrities for Vogue magazine, one of them being First Class singer Jack.

After having a chat with the 24-year-old, Emma wrapped things up by saying, “Well I’ll see ya in there…”

But things took a turn when Jack replied, “Can’t wait. Love ya, bye!”

Before she could think of what to say, the social media star responded, “Love ya!”

Clearly frazzled by what just happened, Emma blankly stared at the ground before she burst out laughing.

The hilarious moment went viral on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, with many dubbing it one of the funniest moments of the night.

this has to be the funniest thing on emma chamberlain’s met gala interviews pic.twitter.com/2ipx3EjLp6 — ☆ (@frostedchalamet) May 3, 2022

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Jack was asked about the clip circulating online.

The Louisville native said: “That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that, you know what I mean? Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head. So, I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

When Jimmy asked if Jack ends all his interviews that way, the musician replied: “Only if I love them. I have a lot of warmth to share.”

Jack added: “You forgot the part where she said it back. We love each other.”