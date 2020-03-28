Is this the REAL reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles?

Is this the REAL reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly moved to Los Angeles earlier this month because they did’t want to pay tax in two countries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were based on Vancouver Island in Canada since late last year, but have since moved to California.

It’s believed the couple “fled” to LA this month, before borders started closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source has since told The Sun: “Initially Harry and Meghan wanted to be based in a Commonwealth country — Canada — and earn their own money while still performing some royal duties. But their plan very quickly fell apart.”

“They were told getting work visas in Canada would be difficult and because Meghan remains a US citizen — so is taxed on her worldwide income — she would end up paying in the US and Canada.”

“Then the Canadian government made it clear they would not contribute to their security costs so it made much more sense to live in Hollywood and only pay US tax,” the source added.

Harry and Meghan have made the move to LA before they officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31st.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will no longer use their HRH titles, as they aim to become financially independent.