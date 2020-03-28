Joe Wicks promises to donate earnings from YouTube PE lessons to ‘NHS heroes’

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has promised to donate all of his earnings from his YouTube PE lessons.

The fitness fanatic will donate the money to NHS staff, who he described as the “real heroes” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a screengrab of one of his workouts on Instagram, Joe told his 3.2 million followers: “Words can’t express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nations P.E. teacher.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the response and the support it’s had from everyone.”

“As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I’ve seen or experienced on my channel before,” Joe continued.

“So I’ve decided that as long as I’m the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now.”

“All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now,” Joe wrote.

“Thank you for watching, joining in and sharing… I’m loving being your P.E. Teacher and now you can watch again, knowing you’re not only staying fit, you’re also helping raise money for the NHS.”

“See you Monday at 9am,” he added.