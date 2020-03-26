Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Canada and are moving to Hollywood

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the move amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Canada and are moving to...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ditched Canada and moved to California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just officially step down as senior Royals this month, have left their mansion in Vancouver, and are moving close to Hollywood.

The couple are said to have “fled” to LA, despite world governments urging people not to travel, and to stay home.

The UK Sun has reported that the couple left before borders started closing.

“Harry and Meghan left Canada now for good,” an insider told the publication.”

“The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time,” the source added.

“They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

“They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based.

“Meghan has lots of friends there, and of course, her mum Dora,” the insider explained.

The publication added that members of the Royal family are “horrified”, as Meghan had just reportedly “forbid” Prince Harry from flying back to UK – despite his father Prince Charles suffering from COVID-19.

The news comes just hours after Disney confirmed Meghan’s first return to the small screen.

It’s a strange move to for the couple to move to star-studded Hollywood, given they had advocated for privacy.

The couple have stated they no longer want public interest in their lives, but will now be living in the biggest hub in the world for red carpets and paparazzi.