Ireland Baldwin welcomes her first child with beau RAC

Ireland Baldwin has welcomed her first child with her beau RAC.

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday.

Alongside a sweet family photo, they shared their newborn daughter’s name: “Holland 🩷.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ireland (@irelandirelandireland)

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate Ireland and RAC on the birth of their baby girl.

Rumer Willis wrote: “Omg omg hi sweet girl 😍 we can’t wait to squeeze you 😍.”

Meghan Trainor penned: “OMG YAYYYYYY CONGRATSSSSS MAMA😍.”

Meanwhile Alaia Baldwin and Billy Baldwin respectively commented: “But you look so pretty,” and “Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland. We love you. 🍼 👶 ❤️ 🌎.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ireland (@irelandirelandireland)

Ireland announced the news of her pregnancy via Instagram on Saturday, December 31.

Alongside a photo of her ultrasound, Ireland wrote: “Happy New Year ❤️.”

