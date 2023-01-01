Ireland Baldwin announces she’s expecting her first child

Ireland Baldwin has announced she’s expecting her first child with her beau RAC.

The 27-year-old announced the news via Instagram on Saturday, December 31.

Alongside a photo of her ultrasound, Ireland wrote: “Happy New Year ❤️.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Hailey Bieber wrote: “cryin,” while Rumer Willis said: “Yay can’t wait to meet you little one.”

The news comes after Ireland’s father Alec Baldwin welcomed his seventh child with his wife Hilaria back in September.

The couple’s daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena arrived on September 22.

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Alec is also dad to Ireland, who he shares with his ex Kim Basinger.