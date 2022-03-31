Hollywood shows support for Bruce Willis as he retires from acting following aphasia diagnosis

A host of Hollywood stars have showed support for Bruce Willis and his family following his announcement that he will be “stepping away” from his acting career.

The 67-year-old was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that affects your ability to communicate.

Director M Night Shyamalan, Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, Seth Green and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the many Hollywood stars sharing messages of support for the legendary actor.

M Night Shyamalan, who directed Bruce in the 2019 superhero thriller Glass, took to Twitter today to pay tribute to the actor.

He said: “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength.”

“He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.”

Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris, who worked with Bruce on Death Wish, also posted on Twitter today in support of Bruce.

He wrote: “So sorry to hear the news about Bruce Willis. Worked with him on Death Wish and he was a lovely awesome badass man.”

“Prayers for him and his family. Legend.”

Renowned actress Jamie Lee Curtis said: “Grace and guts! Love to you all!”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford shared a praying hands emoji.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley also took to Twitter to praise express her support: “Terribly Sad news. I’m just happy Bruce has such an awesome support system.”

“Great guy great actor great family. winning combination for 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️”

Actress Ruth Wilson also said: “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

Bruce’s Deadlock co-star Matthew Marsden wrote on his Twitter: “I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad. Legend.”

Seth Green, actor in Austin Powers and Scooby-Doo 2, also posted on Twitter: “I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us.”

“Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all❤️❤️”

In a statement shared on social media on Wednesday, the actor’s family said: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they continued.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

The actor shares three kids with his ex-wife Demi Moore – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Bruce is also father to daughters Mabel and Evelyn, who he shares with wife Emma Heming.