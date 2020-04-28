Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet confirms he’s single after splitting from Lily-Rose Depp

The actor is back on the market

Timothée Chalamet is back on the dating scene, after splitting from Lily-Rose Depp.

Us Weekly confirmed the news after British Vogue noted that the 24-year-old is “currently single” in their May 2020 issue.

Timothée dated Lily-Rose, the 20-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.

The actor has been a hot commodity in Hollywood, ever since he starred in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name, which nabbed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2018.

He’s also starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in the critically-acclaimed film Lady Bird, and he played Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s recent adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

