Chrissy Teigen hits back at body shamers after showing off her figure in bathing suit

Chrissy Teigen hits back at body shamers after showing off her figure...

Chrissy Teigen has hit back at body shamers on social media, after she showed off her figure while posing in a bathing suit.

On Sunday night, the mum-of-two shared a video of her posing in a plunging black swimsuit.

In the clip, Chrissy joked: “I never post thirst traps, but here I am … trapping you, in thirst … with thirst.”

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Unfortunately, Chrissy’s post attracted some negative attentions from cruel online trolls, who took to Twitter to criticise her body.

After noticing the mean comments, one fan tweeted: “So, @chrissyteigen posted a quick vid of herself in a body suite & the world went on attack. Men & women both throwing insults. I only WISH I could look like her! When did all these asshats become walking perfect Ken and Barbies? #douchebags.”

Chrissy shared the fan’s tweet, and replied: “Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”

In another tweet, the 34-year-old wrote: “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

After another fan said, “I’m sorry everyone is being so rude to you,” Chrissy replied, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

