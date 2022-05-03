Ad
Hilarious moment between Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow at the Met Gala goes viral

Kendra Becker | Editor
We’re still taking in all the happenings from the Met Gala this year, and it’s safe to say there was plenty to talk about…

While our timelines have been flooded with pictures of our favourite stars strutting their stuff on the red carpet, a hilarious moment between Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow has gone viral.

The YouTube sensation was there to interview celebrities for Vogue magazine, one of them being rapper Jack Harlow.

After having a chat with the 24-year-old, Emma wrapped things up by saying, “Well I’ll see ya in there…”

But things took a turn when Jack replied, “Can’t wait. Love ya, bye!”

Before she could think of what to say, the social media star responded, “Love ya!”

Clearly frazzled by what just happened, Emma blankly stared at the ground before she burst out laughing.

The hilarious moment has since gone viral on Twitter, with many dubbing it one of the funniest moments of the night.

