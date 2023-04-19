Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Here’s who Love Is Blind fans want to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts

Love is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Is Blind fans want season one contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton to take replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts.

Nick and Vanessa have hosted all four seasons of the Netflix series so far, but viewers aren’t happy with them after the latest reunion episode.

Fans are claiming the pair were “biased” toward some of the season 4 cast during the reunion, and made the episode “awkward”.

An official Change.org petition, titled “Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind”, has also been created.

Fans are now rooting for Lauren and Cameron, who are the biggest success story in Love Is Blind history, to host the next season.

One tweeted: “Lauren and Cameron would be far better hosts of Love is Blind. They’ve experienced the show, and can have true empathy/compassion for all cast members. Vanessa needs to stop forcing her opinions on viewers and let them think for themselves.”

Another wrote” “I said it once and I’ll say it again Lauren and Cameron should be the new host for #LoveisBlind it just makes sense. Nick and Vanessa serve no purpose anymore. Let’s give an actual couple that went through the experiment and it worked out. Validates the cast more.”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us