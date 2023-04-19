Here’s who Love Is Blind fans want to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts

Love Is Blind fans want season one contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton to take replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts.

Nick and Vanessa have hosted all four seasons of the Netflix series so far, but viewers aren’t happy with them after the latest reunion episode.

Fans are claiming the pair were “biased” toward some of the season 4 cast during the reunion, and made the episode “awkward”.

My final thoughts on the #LOVEISBLINDreunion that I couldn’t even finish bc it was so insufferable: a thread Vanessa & Nick: Bye. Hosting this is not your calling. Way too bias and did not ask the right questions and literally made this 10x more awkward than it already was. — Heather Mitchell (@Heather_ridg) April 18, 2023

An official Change.org petition, titled “Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind”, has also been created.

Fans are now rooting for Lauren and Cameron, who are the biggest success story in Love Is Blind history, to host the next season.

One tweeted: “Lauren and Cameron would be far better hosts of Love is Blind. They’ve experienced the show, and can have true empathy/compassion for all cast members. Vanessa needs to stop forcing her opinions on viewers and let them think for themselves.”

Another wrote” “I said it once and I’ll say it again Lauren and Cameron should be the new host for #LoveisBlind it just makes sense. Nick and Vanessa serve no purpose anymore. Let’s give an actual couple that went through the experiment and it worked out. Validates the cast more.”

ok hear me out.. hear me out – Cameron and Lauren host the next season… They're actually from the pods, they get it, they're the true testament that the experiment works. Coz I've had more than enough of the Lacheys. ISTG.#LoveIsBlindReunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/TTNmwRDJrS — PK 🗑️ (@actuallypk) April 17, 2023

I want Cameron and Lauren to host love is blind. Vanessa is annoying, insensitive, and bias. Nick is just irrelevant to me tbh 🤷‍♀️#LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/lwp2OxFVmc — ILickedAllTheCornedBeef&Cabbage (@CabbageLicker) April 17, 2023

when can lauren and cameron be the new hosts. we have had nick and vanessa for too long now. #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/swuE2gdLaB — Callum (@Call_myles4) April 17, 2023

Lauren and Cameron would be far better hosts of Love is Blind. They’ve experienced the show, and can have true empathy/compassion for all cast members. Vanessa needs to stop forcing her opinions on viewers and let them think for themselves. #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/ukMWOG3AY6 — jess 🌷 (@JayyDee94) April 18, 2023

Petition for Lauren & Cameron to be the new hosts of Love Is Blind. Absolutely done with this Lachey nonsense #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/sDL4GJPEzA — Emily Jackson (@Mumorexy) April 17, 2023

I said it once and I’ll say it again Lauren and Cameron should be the new host for #LoveisBlind it just makes sense. Nick and Vanessa serve no purpose anymore. Let’s give an actual couple that went through the experiment and it worked out. Validates the cast more — Jessica Terrell (@Lovin_Jess) April 17, 2023