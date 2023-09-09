Here’s who is hosting the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 12.

The awards show will be held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, and will be helmed by Nicki Minaj for the second year in a row.

This year, the rapper is nominated for six awards – including Video of the Year for her track Super Freaky Girl.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight nods – including Artist of the Year.

R&B singer SZA has secured six VMA nominations, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith all received five nods. Blackpink, Diddy and Shakira each received four nominations. Check out the full list of nominations below: Video of the Year Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Artist of the Year Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift Song of the Year Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Best New Artist GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp Push Performance of the Year August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” Best Collaboration David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” Best Pop Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Best Hip-Hop Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Best Rock Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” Best Alternative Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” Best Latin Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico” Best R&B Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” Best K-Pop Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” Best Afrobeats Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar” Video for Good Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina” Best Cinematography Adele – “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Best Direction Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake – “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Best Art Direction Boygenius – “The Film”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

SZA – “Shirt” Best Visual Effects Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez – “Void”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Best Choreography Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” Best Editing Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus – “River”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”