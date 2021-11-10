Head of Houston Police ‘expressed concerns’ to Travis Scott before fatal Astroworld festival

The head of Houston Police said he “expressed concerns” to rapper Travis Scott ahead of his Astroworld festival, which left people dead following a fatal crowd surge.

Eight people aged between 14 and 27 were killed in the crush at the concert in Houston, Texas last Friday, while hundreds more were injured.

In a statement, police chief Troy Finner said: “I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event.”

“I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation.

“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with Houston Police Department for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events.”

“The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”

“As I have previously stated, our criminal investigation continues. We are asking for everyone to be considerate of the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to lift them up in prayer,” he added.

At least 13 lawsuits have already been filed against the rapper and Live Nation Entertainment Inc in Harris County for negligence, gross negligence, and damages for injuries.

A day after the tragic event, Travis paid tribute to those who lost their lives at his concert in a statement shared on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”