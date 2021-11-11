HBO Max reveal release date for part two of Gossip Girl reboot and share official trailer

HBO Max has revealed the release date for the second half of season one of the Gossip Girl reboot.

The first of the final six episodes of the first season will premiere on November 25.

In the official trailer for part two, viewers see the aftermath of Julien and Obie’s scandalous hook-up, and Zoya appears to learn about the betrayal.

Julien (played by Jordan Alexander) tells Obie (Eli Brown): “Sometimes good people do bad things and don’t realize until it’s too late. What happened was just an echo. We’re friends.”

Obie replies: “Friends do not do what we did.”

However, a photo of the pair kissing begins to circulate, and Zoya (played by Whitney Peak) seems to learn that her boyfriend and half-sister hooked up behind her back.

She says: “We’re not sisters. We’re not friends. We’re nothing. There is no coming back from this.”

Also in the teaser, the Gossip Girl account gains national attention with major media outlets such as the New York Times and CNN covering the controversial figure.

Later, the teens react to a new photo posted on the Gossip Girl Instagram account, as one girl asks: “What’s going on?”

Someone replies: “You’re being cancelled.”

Watch the full trailer below: