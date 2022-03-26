Hayden Panettiere and on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson involved in physical fight outside hotel

Hayden Panettiere and her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson were involved in a physical fight outside of the Sunset Marquis hotel in LA on Thursday night.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the pair were filmed arguing with a group of people outside the hotel bar when the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

The scuffle appeared to last several minutes, before Hayden and Brian were pulled out of the altercation.

Hayden’s rep has since told PEOPLE that the actress is “okay”.

In a statement, they said: “While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip.”

“That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation.”

“Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay.”

Last July, it was reported that Hayden was spending time with Brian again, despite having a protective order against him.

The news came after Brian served time in jail for a domestic violence case involving Hayden.

He was sentenced to 45 days in jail last April after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child’s parent.

Brian was also handed four years of formal probation, and ordered to attend 52 domestic violence classes.

Brian was arrested on felony assault charges in July 2020.

At the time, the 32-year-old was charged in an eight-count criminal complaint regarding a series of alleged abusive instances that occurred between May 2019 and January 2020.

The charges include four felony charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant; two felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon; and a misdemeanor charge of battery on a spouse/cohabitant.

He was also charged with a felony for dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime.

According to the complaint, he tried to “prevent and dissuade Hayden P., a victim and witness of a crime from causing a complaint, indictment, information, probation and parole violating to be sought and prosecuted and assisting in the prosecution thereof.”

After the news of his arrest hit headlines, Hayden released the following statement on her Instagram: “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.”

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Hayden captioned the post: “For anyone else affected by abuse and needing support, please know that you can call 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474. You are not alone.”

The actress’ attorney, Alan Jackson, also shared a statement with a number of news outlets.

He wrote: “After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life.”

“Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.”

Hayden had reportedly ended her relationship with Brian in June 2020, months after he was arrested over a domestic violence incident on Valentine’s Day.

Brian was arrested by officers at around 2.30am, after he allegedly struck Hayden “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” during a row at their home in Wyoming.

Officers said her face appeared red and swollen, and she also had a scrape and swelling on her left hand.

Hayden’s boyfriend was booked for domestic battery, and they also charged him with interfering with a police officer after he allegedly refused to identify himself.

That wasn’t the first time Brian had been arrested for domestic violence.

In May 2019, the LAPD arrested the real estate agent for domestic violence after he and Hayden got into an alleged “physical altercation” at their home.

The actress was allegedly found with “redness” and “marks” on her body.

At the time, Brian was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Hayden, however, the case against him was later dismissed in September when the district attorney’s office failed to “secure a material witness.”

Hayden and Brian were first linked in 2018, after the actress split from her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

The Nashville star and the former world heavyweight boxing champion were in a relationship from 2009 until 2011.

The couple then rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2013, and welcomed their now 7-year-old daughter Kaya in December 2014.

Four years later, Hayden and Wladimir called it quits, and Hayden started dating Brian in 2018.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.