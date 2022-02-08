Ad
Harry Jowsey addresses THOSE Khloe Kardashian romance rumours

Ciara O'Mahony
Harry Jowsey has addressed recent rumours linking him to Khloe Kardashian.

Last week, Khloe shut down reports she and Harry had been “DM-ing back and forth”.

The Too Hot To Handle star later admitted he did send a DM to the Good American founder, but later deleted it because he was embarrassed.

During an interview with TMZ, the 24-year-old confessed: “I DMed her a while ago, and I said, ‘How are you little hummingbird?’, and then all this stuff came out and I just unsent it.”

“I was like, I’m so embarrassed. I got so embarrassed! I was like oh she’s gonna think I’m a f***in’ loser.”

Despite his embarrassment, the Australian reality star said he’d love to take Khloe on a date for real.

Harry said: “I would actually love to take her on a date though, I feel like I would be so much fun for her.”

“But I don’t know what her situation is. Fingers crossed one day,” he gushed.

Harry has since poked fun at the situation, by changing his Instagram bio to: “In a very serious committed relationship with @netflix (not Khloe).”

 

 

