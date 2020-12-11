Harrison Ford set to reprise iconic role for the final time

Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth and final time.

Disney made the announcement during a virtual presentation to investors this week, and confirmed the upcoming film will be directed by James Mangold.

The 78-year-old made his debut as the adventurer in Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981.

The first film was followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

The fifth instalment has been in the works for years, but was repeatedly delayed due to various issues involving screenwriters.

The news comes after Harrison expressed his desire to play Indiana Jones one last time back in 2013.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “We’ve seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it’s perfectly appropriate and okay for him to come back again with a great movie around him where he doesn’t necessarily have to kick as much ass.”

“To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do.”

The upcoming Indiana Jones film is set for release in July 2022.