Halle Bailey announces the arrival of her first child with boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey has announced that she has given birth to her first child.

The Little Mermaid actress has welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in 2022 and eventually confirmed their relationship that March.

The couple have now taken to Instagram to share the sweet news of their baby’s arrival.

Halle wrote: “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

While DDG wrote in a separate post: “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo”

The actress is notoriously private about her personal life, having never confirmed she was expecting a baby throughout her pregnancy.

In May the 23-year-old opened up to PEOPLE about her romance with the Zooted Music record label founder and said: “I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else.”

“And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

When asked if she would consider him a real Prince Charming, she admitted: “Yeah, I would say that.”