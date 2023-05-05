Gwyneth Paltrow shares shock sex confessions about her exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow has made some shocking sex confessions about her exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The actress dated Brad from 1994 until 1997, and the pair even got engaged before they called it quits.

Gwyneth went on to date Ben shortly after, before they split in 2000.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy this week, the Goop founder played a cheeky game of “Ben or Brad”, which saw her answer questions about her exes.

After revealing Brad was more romantic, but she laughed more with Ben, Gwyneth was asked who was better in bed.

She replied: “That is really hard. Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love-of-your-life kind of like, at the time, you know?”

“And then like Ben was like technically excellent,” Gwyneth confessed, before adding: “I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this!”

The actress shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 17, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Gwyneth also played a game of “f**k, marry, kill” in which she had to choose between Brad, Ben and Chris.

“Well obviously I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children who are the loves of my life,” she said. “So I would do that all again.”

After mulling it over, she then opted to “f**k” Brad and “kill” Ben.

During her candid chat with Alex, the 50-year-old also revealed the real reason she called off her engagement to Brad in 1997.