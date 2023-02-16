Guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘disrespectful’ allegations Machine Gun Kelly ‘cheated on Megan Fox’ with her

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd is speaking out on “disrespectful” rumours about her and the rapper.

Amid speculation MGK and Megan Fox have split, a fan asked the Jennifer’s Body star whether her fiancé had “got with Sophie”.

Megan did not confirm or deny the rumour, but replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie”, followed by a flame emoji.

Sophie has since slammed the allegations, with her management team telling Page Six: “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Her team added: “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan sparked speculation she split from MGK over the weekend, when she deleted all traces of him from her Instagram feed.

The actress also shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty”, just hours after she and MGK attended Drake’s SuperBowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 36-year-old posted a string of sultry mirror selfies, alongside a video in which she appeared to burn a letter in a bonfire, along with a bag.

She captioned the cryptic post: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

The sentence is a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, which she penned about her husband Jay Z’s own affair.

A few hours after her cryptic post, Megan deleted her Instagram account.

Earlier this week, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counselling office together.

The couple went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.