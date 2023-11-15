Glen Powell finally addresses those Sydney Sweeney ‘affair’ rumours

Glen Powell has finally addressed those Sydney Sweeney “affair” rumours, following months of speculation.

The pair first sparked romance rumours while filming a brand new rom-com together in Australia, titled Anyone But You, which is scheduled for release in cinemas on December 22nd.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Glenn said: “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Back in August, Sydney revealed that they were both fully aware of the assumptions people would make due to the genre of movie they were making.

Chatting to Variety, the Euphoria star said: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

The blonde beauty, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, admitted that the pair have huge respect for each other and merely bonded over their shared work ethic.

She said: “He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny’.”

The romance rumours swirled amid news of Glen’s longterm relationship with girlfriend Gigi Paris ending.

Now, the Set It Up actor has revealed he’s got a dog, which he has named Brisket, to combat the loneliness he has felt from the breakdown of his relationship.

He said: “I needed to put love into something. I saw Brisket’s face and fell in love.”

Anyone But You will be hitting cinemas worldwide on December 22nd – just in time for Christmas.