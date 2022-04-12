Glee star Amber Riley splits from fiancé Desean Black

Glee star Amber Riley has split from her fiancé Desean Black.

The actress, who played Mercedes Jones in the hit series, announced her engagement in November 2020.

The couple have since broken up, with Amber’s rep telling E! News: “They ask for privacy during this time.”

Last month, Amber confirmed her relationship status on the Nice & Neat podcast.

She said: “I am a single Black female. I am, I’m a single Black female but I’m not a crazy one like in the movie.”

The 36-year-old added that she became single recently, explaining that the split was “amicable”.

“I wish him the best. I don’t haven anything horrible or bad to say,” she said.