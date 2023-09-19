Gisele Bündchen opens up about ‘very tough’ Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen has opened up about her “very tough” divorce from Tom Brady.

The former couple confirmed their split on October 28, 2022.

They share two children – Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Gisele admitted: “It’s been very tough on my family.”

“It’s been a lot – in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours.”

“With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Gisele and Tom confirmed their divorce through heartbreaking statements on October 28, 2022.

Tom wrote: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.”

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

“However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” Tom continued.

The 45-year-old concluded his statement with a request for “privacy and respect”.

In a separate statement, Gisele wrote on Instagram: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The supermodel also asked that their privacy “be respected during this sensitive time.”