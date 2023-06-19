Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey announces the birth of her first child

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey has announced the birth of her first child.

The actress, 34, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday by posting a sweet snap of her and her newborn baby in hospital.

She wrote: “My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love 💛”

This is Brianne’s first baby with her husband Matt Ziering, whom she wed in July 2021.

The Netflix star announced her pregnancy via Instagram back in March, by debuting her baby bump before attending a Hugo Boss fashion show in Miami.

She captioned the post: “@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey)